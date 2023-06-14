Nigeria: Femi Gbajabiamila Resigns As House of Reps Member

14 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has resigned his membership of the 10th House.

According to reports, Gbajabiamila presented his letter of resignation on the floor of the house and it was read by the newly-sworn in speaker, Tajudeen Abbas on Wednesday.

Following his resignation, Gbajabiamila is expected to resume his new role as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu today (Wednesday).

Recall that the former Speaker had been inaugurated alongside his colleagues on Tuesday.

With Gbajabiamila's resignation from his role as the Speaker of the House, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will now conduct a fresh election to fill the role.

