Nigeria: I've Another Son Named Dawson - Davido

14 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that his late son, Ifeanyi, has a younger brother named Dawson.

The singer revealed this in an interview with YouTuber, Anas Bukhash, which was shared on Tuesday night.

He also revealed that he named his daughters, Imade and Hailey after his late mother adding that Hailey is a replica of his mom.

He said, "I named both of them [my daughters] after my mum. Hailey is the exact replica of my mum; my second daughter, she is just like my mum. It's crazy. It's like she came in here like she came with her.

"I have a son too. Like Ifeanyi has a little brother. His name is Dawson. He lives in London right now."

Recall the singer recently revealed how he still shed tears whenever the thought of his late son creeps up.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.