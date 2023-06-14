East Africa: Sudan Army Chief Burhan Not Ready to Meet General Daglo

MSF
The MSF in Khartoum, Sudan, has been under fire.
14 June 2023
allAfrica.com
By Nontobeko Mlambo

The Sudanese Army Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is not ready to meet with the opposing general and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. reports AFP. The two are the main parties in the war that started on 15 April 2023. This information was shared by a government official after a summit held in Djibouti on 12 June by East Africa's Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) proposed a meeting between the two.

The 14th Ordinary Session of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government adopted a four point action plan to resolve the ongoing Sudan crisis including arranging a face-to-face meeting between General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the Chairperson of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, and General Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo in one of the regional capitals.

IGAD consists of nine member states: Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda, and Eritrea, who has rejoined the regional bloc recently.

Over 1800 people have been killed and almost 2 million internally and externally displaced since the conflict began.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.