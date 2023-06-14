East Africa: Sudan Army Chief Burhan Not Ready to Meet General Daglo

The MSF in Khartoum, Sudan, has been under fire.

The Sudanese Army Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is not ready to meet with the opposing general and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. reports AFP. The two are the main parties in the war that started on 15 April 2023. This information was shared by a government official after a summit held in Djibouti on 12 June by East Africa's Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) proposed a meeting between the two.

The 14th Ordinary Session of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government adopted a four point action plan to resolve the ongoing Sudan crisis including arranging a face-to-face meeting between General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the Chairperson of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, and General Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo in one of the regional capitals.

IGAD consists of nine member states: Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda, and Eritrea, who has rejoined the regional bloc recently.

Over 1800 people have been killed and almost 2 million internally and externally displaced since the conflict began.