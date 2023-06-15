Nigerian Military Chief Urges Troops to Flush Out Criminals in South-East

President Bola Tinubu has sent commendations to the troops, according to the military chief.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lucky Irabor, has charged troops of Operation Udoka to redouble their efforts and flush out the "remaining criminals" in the South-east.

The Nigerian military and other security agencies have been battling insecurity in South-east Nigeria caused mainly by the pro-Biafra agitation led by the outlawed group, Indigenous People of Biafra.

"You are mandated to flush out the criminal elements disturbing the peace and socio-economic well-being of the Southeast," Mr Irabor, a general, said while addressing the troops drawn from the military and para-military security formations.

The CDS gave the address at the headquarters of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, on Tuesday.

Mr Irabor said the Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Tinubu, commended the troops for their doggedness so far in the operation.

He appreciated the troops of the operation, which was launched towards the end of January 2023, for a "very successful operation leading to violence-free, fair and credible elections in the South East.

"From the briefs I have been receiving from the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, who is the overall Commander of the Operation and other field commanders, I am proud of your conduct during the general elections.

"I say well done to you for your effectiveness and commitment that led to a resounding success during the general elections.

"However, it is not over yet, I want you to redouble your efforts and get ready for more serious work to see that pockets of insecurity in the South-east by criminal elements are totally checked," he said.

The CDS said that the recent move by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and, by extension, other governors of the South-east to stop the illegal sit-at-home order must be supported by all.

According to him, this move will stop the monumental socio-economic, cultural and relationship losses incurred by the region's people.

He said: "I am using this medium to call on the people of Enugu State and the South-east that they should not allow any criminal enterprise space to operate within Enugu State and the South-east any more.

"They should join efforts with members of the security agencies to defile illegal order of sit-at-home in the region.

"I am counseling the criminals to desist from the illegal and criminal enterprise of keeping people down on the guise of sit-at-home."

Mr Irabor said the sit-at-home order "does not do anybody any good; there are avenues that the aggrieved can channel any grievance."

(NAN)