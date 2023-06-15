Nigeria: Tinubu Signs Data Protection Bill Into Law

14 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 provides a legal framework for protecting personal information and the practice of data protection in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu has signed the Nigeria Data Protection Bill, 2023, into law.

The Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 provides a legal framework for protecting personal information and the practice of data protection in Nigeria.

Vincent Olatunji, the national commissioner, Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), said this at the NDPD Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan(SRAP) validation workshop in Abuja.

The bill was sent to the Senate and House of Representatives for consideration and passage on Tuesday, 4 April, via a letter from former President Muhammadu Buhari.

"Now an Act, the new law establishes the Nigeria Data Protection Commission and replaces the NDPB established by former President Buhari in February 2022."

The Commission will be led by a National Commissioner responsible for regulating the processing of personal information.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.