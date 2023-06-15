Nigeria: Tinubu Suspends EFCC Chair, Bawa, Indefinitely

14 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The suspension is indefinite, an official said.

President Bola Tinubu has suspended the chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The suspension, which is indefinite, was contained in a statement released on Wednesday night by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The statement signed by Willie Bassey said the suspension is to allow for a proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

Read the full statement below:

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY TO THE GOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERATION

14th June, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU SUSPENDS BAWA INDEFINITELY FROM OFFICE AS CHAIRMAN ECONOMIC & FINANCIAL CRIMES COMMISSION

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the indefinite suspension from office of Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa, CON, as the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

2. This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

3. Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Willie Bassey

Director, Information

