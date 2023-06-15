Nigeria: Anthrax Outbreak - Nigeria's Health Ministry Issues Alert, Asks Hajj Pilgrims to Shun 'Ponmo', Bushmeat

The ministry said Anthrax has been discovered in some West African countries, including Ghana, Burkina Faso and Togo.

The Federal Ministry of Health has asked Nigerians participating in the 2023 Hajj to take some precautionary measures due to the outbreak of Anthrax disease in some West African countries.

The alert was issued on Wednesday by Saidu Dumbulwa, NAHCON's commissioner for health.

According to the statement, Anthrax, a bacterial infection primarily affects animals and man, has been discovered in Ghana, Burkina Faso and Togo.

Some of the symptoms of the disease include cough, fever and muscle aches.

The alert explained that though the disease is non-contagious, "man can get infected by coming in contact with an infected animal or contaminated animal products".

As a precaution, Nigerian pilgrims have been warned against consuming contaminated "hide and skin, meat and milk" exported from the listed countries.

Over 96,000 pilgrims from Nigeria are participating in the 2023 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Full alert

To AIl

All Medical Team Members.

NAHCON staff

Pilgrims

OUTBREAK OF ANTHRAX AND PUBLIC HEALTH IMPLICATION ON HAJJ

(INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATION)

The Federal Ministry of Health has just been informed by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture on the outbreak of Anthrax in some neighbouring countries within West African sub-region specifically Ghana, Burkina Faso and Togo.

Anthrax is a zoonotic disease, a bacterial infection primarily affects Animals and Man.

Anthrax spores are naturally found in the soil and commonly infect domestic and wild animals.

They are non-contagious, but man can get infected by coming in contact with an infected animal or contaminated animal products.

The disease has flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever and muscle aches. If not diagnosed and treated early can lead to pneumonia, sever lung problems, difficulty in breathing, shock and death. However, being a bacterial disease its respond to Antibiotics.

It's primarily an Animal disease, non-vaccinated animals with Anthrax can easily transmit to man through Inhalation of Anthrax spores or consumption of Anthrax products such as hide and skin, meat and milk.

To this end, the Federal Ministry of Health is inclined to advice that intending pilgrims and pilgrims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to desist from consumption of hides (Ponmo) smoked meat, bush meat until situation is brought under control as they pose serious risks to the pilgrims.

We are also mindful and concerned of the fact that Pilgrims and traders from Southwestern states bordering Togo Republic might likely export such Animal products.

Therefore, all medical personnel of NMT are required to note the observation and advise accordingly where necessary as preventive measure.

Dr Saidu Ahmed Dumbulwa

Hon.Comm, Health NAHCON/FMOH.