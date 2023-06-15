Nigeria: Politics Over, It's Time to Rescue Zamfara, Gov Lawal Tells New Legislators

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has urged the new members of the State House of Assembly to unite and work for the interest of the state.

Lawal made the appeal on Tuesday while meeting with the newly inaugurated lawmakers at the Council Chambers of the Zamfara State Government House in Gusau, the state capital.

The Zamfara State Assembly was on Tuesday inaugurated for the 7th session and new presiding officers were elected as required by the Nigerian constitution.

Hon. Bilyaminu Ibrahim Moriki (Zurmi North Constituency) was unanimously elected Speaker of the 7th State Assembly.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said Governor Lawal received the leadership of the 7th Assembly on a familiarisation visit.

He urged the legislators to maintain a constructive partnership with the executive arm of government.

Governor Lawal said, "I want to use this opportunity to congratulate the 24 lawmakers inaugurated today. The constitutional assignment which you were elected to do is an enormous task. I assure you that my administration is an eager partner with the state legislature, and we must work in harmony to sustain the partnership.

"Zamfara is faced with serious challenges, ranging from insecurity to decay in the educational system, among other key issues of concern.

"Politics is over, it is time to unite and infuse ideas in making Zamfara State great."

Earlier, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Bilyaminu Ibrahim Moriki, said the lawmakers will give maximum support and cooperate with the executive arm of government for the betterment of the State.