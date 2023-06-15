Nigeria: Senate Writes Tinubu On Inauguration

14 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Senate also resolved to send a congratulatory message to the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives on their election; and that it had elected its presiding officers.

The Senate has written President Bola Tinubu on the inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

This followed a motion by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, during plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Mr Jibrin said, "That the Senate do send a message to Mr President C-in-C informing him that a quorum of the Senate has assembled.

"And that the Presiding Officers of the 10 Senate, National Assembly have been elected as follows:1 Sen. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa-Ibom North-West); Sen. Barau Jibrin (Kano North).

"That the Senate do send a congratulatory message to the Honourable Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives on their election; and that the Senate had elected its Presiding Officers.

"That the Senate do send a message to the following International Parliamentary Bodies informing them that a quorum of the Senate of the 10th National Assembly has assembled and is ready to receive any communication - African Union (AU); Common Wealth Parliamentary Association (CPA); Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU); ECOWAS Parliament, Pan African Parliament and Association of Senate, Shoora and Equivalent Council in Africa and the Arab World."

The upper chamber also set up a Welfare Committee to look into the welfare of members.

Isa Jibrin (APC-Kogi ) will chair the committee, while Darlington Nwokocha (LP-Abia) is the vice-chairman.

Meanwhile, the Senate has adjourned till 4 July.

(NAN)

