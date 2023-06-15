Liberia: NEC Begins Accepting Candidates' Nominations for 2023 Polls

15 June 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The National Elections Commission (NEC) Wednesday declared the 2023 Candidate Nomination for the October 10 Presidential and General Elections opened with a warning that there will be no extension of the duration of the exercise.

Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah cautioned that no amount of pressure and politics will cause NEC to extend the exercise, noting that an extension of the timeline will have serious impact on the constitutional date of 10 October stipulated to conduct elections.

She encouraged Liberians to fully participate in the exercise, which ends on 14 July 2023.

The Candidate Nomination exercise, Madam Browne Lansanah said will be open from Monday to Saturday, beginning at 9 AM to 5 PM at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium in Paynesville.

At the same time, the chairperson is encouraging all registrants and the public to fully participate in the ongoing Exhibition of the Provisional Registration Roll (PRR).

She reminded Liberians that the exhibition which commenced on Monday, 11 June at all of the 2080 voting precincts across the country, will end on Saturday, 17 June.

Madam Browne Lansanah urged Liberians to use the exhibition as an opportunity to make sure that their information is correct.

Meanwhile, NEC reminds the public that accreditation of party agents, observers, and the media, which started on 10 June will end on Monday, 11 September 2023.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.