Liberia: NEC Begins Accepting Candidates' Nominations for 2023 Polls

The National Elections Commission (NEC) Wednesday declared the 2023 Candidate Nomination for the October 10 Presidential and General Elections opened with a warning that there will be no extension of the duration of the exercise.

Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah cautioned that no amount of pressure and politics will cause NEC to extend the exercise, noting that an extension of the timeline will have serious impact on the constitutional date of 10 October stipulated to conduct elections.

She encouraged Liberians to fully participate in the exercise, which ends on 14 July 2023.

The Candidate Nomination exercise, Madam Browne Lansanah said will be open from Monday to Saturday, beginning at 9 AM to 5 PM at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium in Paynesville.

At the same time, the chairperson is encouraging all registrants and the public to fully participate in the ongoing Exhibition of the Provisional Registration Roll (PRR).

She reminded Liberians that the exhibition which commenced on Monday, 11 June at all of the 2080 voting precincts across the country, will end on Saturday, 17 June.

Madam Browne Lansanah urged Liberians to use the exhibition as an opportunity to make sure that their information is correct.

Meanwhile, NEC reminds the public that accreditation of party agents, observers, and the media, which started on 10 June will end on Monday, 11 September 2023.