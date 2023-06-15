Liberia: Weah Questions UP's Rescue Ticket

The Standard Bearer of the Unity Party, former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai has come under serious criticism for his admission that the UP-led government of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf whom he served as Vice President, squandered opportunities they had for twelve years.

The latest criticism comes from President George Manneh Weah, who notes "When they told you how they squandered the only opportunity they had, what exactly are they coming to do?"

President Weah threw the jive while speaking on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the headquarters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in Congo Town when over 50 lawmakers of the CDC legislative caucus from both the Senate and the House of Representatives endorsed Mr. Weah's second term bid.

"We are hearing about people who say they coming to rescue you, but I'm wondering what are they coming to rescue again, when in fact, you're providing free tuition, and at the same time building institutions, making sure microeconomic stability is in tight, government now has its own buildings, what are they coming to rescue?" President Weah asks.

He continues that the ruling CDC-led government is building roads and providing free WASSCE fees for 12th graders across the country so, what exactly are Boakai and the UP coming to rescue.

President Weah told his jubilant supporters that if any member of the UP says his government tuition-free university education and road construction programs aren't the right thing to do, then they should ask them what they are coming to do.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President says it baffles him to see people who didn't do anything while serving in one position for 12 years but following their departure few years, are seeing and experiencing huge progress being made, and instead of expressing shock over said progress, are brave to express desire of returning to power.

"We don't need any form of change anymore, because we are the change that this country has been lacking.

Fellow citizens and partisans, we all stood on this ground when they walked away, we stay because we believe in the doctrine of saving our people that's exactly why we stay, instead of leaving", he adds.

President Weah: "Here we are today, and this is exactly the same place we will be tomorrow; we will be victorious and trust me, we will defeat any opponent in the forthcoming election because the Liberian people have agreed with our leadership and they are convinced that we are the best since 1847."