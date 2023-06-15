Nigeria: 12 Illegal Immigrants From Mali, Niger Republic in Police Net in Kano

The Police Command in Kano State has confirmed the arrest of 12 illegal immigrants from Mali and Niger Republic.

It also confirmed the arrest of 33 other suspected criminals.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Usaini-Gumel, made this known while addressing newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

The illegal immigrants consisted of seven Malians and five Nigerien nationals deportees from Saudi Arabia, he said.

According to him, they were discovered while being camped in a house located in Hotoro Yandodo Quarters, Kano.

"The immigrants have wounds after altering their finger prints with razor cuts to evade detection by Saudi Arabian authorities.

"The 33 other suspects were arrested for various offences which include armed robbery, theft, kidnapping and possession of illicit weapons among others," the commissioner said.

The items recovered, he said, included 46 Mobile Phones, 21 Sim-Cards, knives, cutlass, one toy gun and a bunch of master keys.

Others included sachets of diazepam tablets, 79 pieces of exol tablets and 98 wraps of dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, among others.

He said the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

The CP commended the people of the state for their continued support, understanding and cooperation in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

He urged all police officers to redouble their efforts, apply proficiency and remain steadfast in crime fighting.

In case of emergencies, he said, the Kano State Police Command can be contacted through the following phone numbers; 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926