Liberia: LNBA Condemns Bea Mountain Workers' Brutal Attack Against Cllr. Wleh-Teh

press release

The Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) has condemned a brutal attack against one of its Executive Council Members, Cllr. Kukuyon Wleh-Teh.

Through a press statement dated 13 June 2023, the LNBA said men believed to be workers of Bea Mountain Company in Grand Cape Mount County have attacked Cllr. Wleh-Teh.

LNBA National Secretary General Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah has called on the Ministry of Justice to arrest, investigate and immediately prosecute perpetrators to deter others who might desire to engage in similar conduct.

The LNBA said the brutal attack against Cllr. Wleh-Teh was unwarranted, unprovoked, and senseless.

The release said Cllr. Wleh-Teh has suffered multiple cuts and bruises and had to spend days in hospital after the mob action carried out by some yet-to-be-identified attackers.

"The LNBA condemns [the] brutal attack on its National Executive Council Member, and calls for the arrest, investigation, and prosecution of the perpetrators," the release said.

The LNBA revealed that Cllr. Wleh-Teh is one of the Legal Counsels of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation.

It said upon invitation from the company, Cllr. Wleh-Teh traveled to the New Liberty site on Friday, 2 June 2023 to address some pertinent issues.

According to the Bar, while visiting the Mining concession area, on 3 June 2023, Cllr. Wleh-Teh was informed by the General Manager of Bea Mountain, Mr. Reza Karimiyan about an accident that had taken place in the concession area that needed their attention.

The Bar further stated that upon arrival on the scene of the accident, the Management was advised by Cllr. Wleh-Teh to contact the police, which was done without delay.

"On the same June 3, the management of Bea Mountain learned that an unidentified worker was inciting workers to stop work without any notice or justification," the release said.

"On Sunday, June 4, 2023, while at the power station, Cllr. Wleh-Teh was brutally attacked by a group of workers in a well-calculated and premeditated fashion with intent to kill," the LNBA said.

The bar, however, called on employers around the country to conduct themselves in ways that will improve industrial relations among tripartite constituents which includes the government, employees, and employers.

"This can only be achieved from negotiation and signing of Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between employers, and employees with attestation by government consistent with law," the Bar cautioned.

It noted further that an effective collective Bargaining Agreement will always preserve the rights and interests of tripartite constituents and minimize the incidence of conflict in workplaces around the country.

The Bar pointed out that if lawyers who are representing their clients under the circumstances described herein are not safe, no citizen will consider his or her life and property to be safe under the rule of law regime.

Equally, the Bar disclosed that these attacks will cause unimaginable and inordinate delays in the administration of justice and impact negatively on the livelihood of members of the Bar, many of whom are litigators.

"The LNBA shall firmly resist any attempt by anti-rule of law elements to return the legal profession to dark days where lawyers conducted their professional affairs in fear."

"We remind citizens that lawyers are not their enemies or opponents as they only aid the administration of Justice and the courts of law remain the lawful and civil forum to ultimately resolve conflict," the release stated.

At the same time, the LNBA urged its members to remain security conscious while carrying out their activities.

Cllr. Varmah calls on the Ministry of Justice to always protect members of the Bar by making an effort to apprehend and bring to Justice anyone who violates the rights of lawyers