Nigeria: Power Restored in 330kv Alagbon Substation After Fire Incident - TCN

The fire incident at about 4.32 p.m. on Wednesday affected one of the 60 MegaVolt Ampere (MVA) power transformers in the TCN substation.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has restored power supply to its Alagbon Transmission Substation after a fire incident.

The incident, which happened at about 4.32 p.m. on Wednesday, affected one of the 60 MegaVolt Ampere (MVA) power transformers in the substation.

The spokesperson of TCN, Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

According to her, the operator on duty heard a heavy bang from the switchyard and immediately moved to investigate the sound and found fire under the cooling fans/fins of the transformer.

"Frantic efforts were made to put out the fire with the fire extinguisher in the substation, but oil, which started dripping from the transformer, ignited the fire more.

"The engineer then switched off the power supply in the substation on the 300MVA 330/132/33 Kilovolt (KV) transformer and called the Federal Fire Service in Onikan and Dolphin Estate.

"The fire was put out at 5.35 p.m. by the firemen, "she said.

Mrs Mbah said from the initial assessment, the transformer could be salvaged/repaired, adding that currently, the situation was under control.

She said normal supply to the station was restored at 7.21 p.m., and available transformers in the station have been restored.

"Eko Distribution on the ground for the management of the affected three 33KV feeders, as we have redundancy in the station.

"All customers feeding from Alagbon 330/132/33KV substation will have supply soon.

"The situation is under control, and TCN will do a comprehensive check of the affected transformer immediately to enable it properly assess the transformer for repair work.

"We are truly saddened by this incident, especially as the company has operated from the beginning of this year to date without any system collapse or major incident such as this," she said.

Mrs Mbah said that TCN had already mobilised engineers to assess the transformer and carry out repair work immediately.

She said the company would ascertain what triggered the incident with the view to forestalling such incidents in its substations.

(NAN)