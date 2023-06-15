Liberia: ECC Deploys 92 Trained Long-Term Observers for Voter Roll Exhibition Across Liberia

Monrovia — The Elections Coordinating Committee (ECC) has completed the training and deployment of 92 long-term county coordinators and district observers from the 15 counties to observe the National Elections Commission's Exhibition of the Provisional Registration Roll from June 12-17, 2023 and the Claims and Objections process that will be held at the NEC' Magisterial offices beginning June 12-24, 2023.

According to a release from the ECC, those trained and deployed include 19 County Coordinators and 73 Electoral district observers.

The ECC Observers' reports will be submitted via coded text messages to the ECC Data Center in Monrovia for verification and analysis, according to the ECC in a statement issued on its website.

Observation & Deployment Methodology

The ECC said it will deploy both electoral district observers and county coordinators as stationary observers to observe the Exhibition and claims and objection processes across the 15 counties and 73 electoral districts.

All electoral district observers, it added, will observe at designated Exhibition centers on each day for the entire period of exhibition (June 12-17, 2023), and at a different exhibition center.

County Coordinators on the other hand, will observe the Claims and objection processes associated at the NEC magisterial offices for the entire period from June 12-24, 2023.

"For each observation day, ECC coordinators and observers will complete a comprehensive observer checklist and send in reports via coded text messages to the ECC's Data Center. Observers will also submit critical incident reports whenever they observe issues that threatens the peaceful conduct of the process," the ECC said.

The deployment comes as the NEC launched the 2023 voter roll exhibition across the country which to allow registered voters to verify their information as per what they have given to the NEC staff conducting the biometric voter registration.

ECC Reporting and Communication

The ECC announced that it maintains a Data Center at its Secretariat in Monrovia, where a team of trained data clerks manages the ECC database. All observers' reports, it added, are received directly into a sophisticated database to reduce data entry errors and speed up data analysis.

The ECC said its data clerks are responsible for reviewing and verifying all observers' reports (checklists and critical incidents) to ensure accuracy before compiling observation updates and communicating to the public.

It mentioned that it will issue updates and statements based on observation findings to the public as the process progresses, followed by a comprehensive report, adding that it regularly updates its social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter) with additional information during the process.

In addition to update and a final report on the Exhibition process, the ECC said it will immediately share with the appropriate authorities any verified critical incident reports or any relevant information to allow for immediate redress.

The ECC is a coalition of civic society organizations established in 2010 with the mandate to observe elections in Liberia. During its 12 years of existence the ECC's work has been focused on ensuring that elections held in the country are credible, free and fair.