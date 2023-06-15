Liberia: Buu-Yao District Celebrates Road Dedication, Recommends Preferred Representative Candidate to President Weah

Buu — YAO, Nimba County - The early day of the second week of June was not just the beginning of a new week in Buu-Yao district number four, Nimba county.

It was a day of illumination that conveyed a new era of social and economic liberation in the life of the district.

Sunday, June 10, 2023, saw the smiles of emancipation on the face of the mammoth gathering of Buu-Yao citizens, as approximately over 25kilometer of road was dedicated in the district.

Chanting the "Bad road medicine," the people of Buu-Yao district stated that prior to the dedication of the newly constructed 25km road, over many years, the district was lacking behind in many developmental activities due to the deplorable road condition the district was confronted with.

The dedication of the paved road which saw a moment of joyous celebration of the district, is the extension of the president "Bad road pavement" and was initiated through the group "Nimba for Weah" a movement that is bent on ensuring the re-election of president Weah.

In appreciation, Joe Luanupea, on behalf of the residents asserted that the road paved by President Weah serves as a complete emancipation of the district, thereby bringing to life the district social and economic potential.

"With the pavement of this road, we can now flourish in all of our activities as a district. Our markets that used to be destroyed because we couldn't transport them to the market can now be taken to the market. It brings economic and social boost to our district," Joe Luanupea said.

He lauded the president for the development of the district through road connectivity, stating that the gesture of the president is a complete revival of the district and its people.

He added that the president development initiative to the district will not go un-rewarded on October 20, 2023; therefore, pledged the support of the district to ensure the re-election bit of president Weah becomes a success.

Meanwhile, Mr. Luanupea urged the president to continue the road pavement in the district by rehabilitating damaged bridges in district.

"While we welcome wholeheartedly the road pavement, we want to president to also help with the rehabilitation of the bridges along the road.

These bridges are at the point of collapse. If these bridges collapsed, we will end up facing the same problem we had with road. So, we are begging you Mr. president to please fix our bridges," Luanupea, on behalf of the district pleaded.

At the same time, they pleaded with the president to endorse the representative bid of Mr. Peter Weatoe on the ruling CDC ticket.

The resident said Peter Weatoe has been instrumental to the upkeep and development of the district by aiding the district in many ways.

Mr. Weatoe, who during the dedication donated three motorcycles to the district, was recommended to the president as the best suited candidate for to run on the CDC ticket come October 10, 2023.

The recounted that the health and social welfare of the district have always been promoted by Mr. Weatoe who is a resident of the district.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony, the chairperson of the group Nimba for Weah, Mr. Shedrack Thomas Dokie revealed that the road project is an initiative of the president's pro-poor agenda to ensure that every part of the country is connected irrespective of whatever negative historical impact.

Chairman Dokie lauded Buu-Yao district for their appreciation of the president gesture, and promised to onward convay their message to the president.

Concluded by urging them to ensure their promise of having the president re-elected is a reality.

Asserting that by doing so, there are many untold developments the district stands to benefit.