Liberia: Amb. Sammy David Expected to Depart Liberia for the Philippines to Attend the International Association of World Peace Advocates

Monrovia — The International Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA will on Wednesday, June 17, 2023 inducts, Dr. Hagan as its EMINENT PEACE AMBASSADOR in the Philippines, Asia and the Pacific.

Addressing a press conference in Monrovia Liberia, Amb Sammy David, founder and general overseer of God's Family Church International and IAWPA Country Director Liberia Chapter, asserted that; he will depart the country to participate in the induction ceremony expected to take place at Hotel Supreme Convention Plaza 113 Magsaysay Ave, Bagula, 2600 Bagula Philippines.

At the same time, a two-day conference will take place under the theme: Promote Justice, Peace and Inclusive Societies, highlighting the sixteenth United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, as which time the United Nations Flag will be hosted at the climax in the Philippines.

Amb David further noted that the following champions of peace advocacies to grace the occasion include: His Excellency, Antonio Guterres United Nations- Secretary General, H.E Amb, Per Stafsen- World Peace President, H.E, Emmanuel Nkweke- International Spokesman, Amb Sammy David, Country Director IAWPA Liberia Chapter, and Hon. Benjamin Magalong- Mayor of Bagulo City Philippines.

The mandate of IAWPA is to enhance the effectiveness of the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (now the Sustainable Development Goals and UNESCO Culture of Peace programs. particularly, the maintenance of global peace and International Security and the restoration of human dignity.