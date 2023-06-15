Liberia: Amb. Sammy David Expected to Depart Liberia for the Philippines to Attend the International Association of World Peace Advocates

15 June 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

Monrovia — The International Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA will on Wednesday, June 17, 2023 inducts, Dr. Hagan as its EMINENT PEACE AMBASSADOR in the Philippines, Asia and the Pacific.

Addressing a press conference in Monrovia Liberia, Amb Sammy David, founder and general overseer of God's Family Church International and IAWPA Country Director Liberia Chapter, asserted that; he will depart the country to participate in the induction ceremony expected to take place at Hotel Supreme Convention Plaza 113 Magsaysay Ave, Bagula, 2600 Bagula Philippines.

At the same time, a two-day conference will take place under the theme: Promote Justice, Peace and Inclusive Societies, highlighting the sixteenth United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, as which time the United Nations Flag will be hosted at the climax in the Philippines.

Amb David further noted that the following champions of peace advocacies to grace the occasion include: His Excellency, Antonio Guterres United Nations- Secretary General, H.E Amb, Per Stafsen- World Peace President, H.E, Emmanuel Nkweke- International Spokesman, Amb Sammy David, Country Director IAWPA Liberia Chapter, and Hon. Benjamin Magalong- Mayor of Bagulo City Philippines.

The mandate of IAWPA is to enhance the effectiveness of the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (now the Sustainable Development Goals and UNESCO Culture of Peace programs. particularly, the maintenance of global peace and International Security and the restoration of human dignity.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.