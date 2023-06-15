Ghana: Johnnie Walker Joins Move to Preserve Environment

World's number one Scotch whisky brand, Johnnie Walker, has joined the government's Green Ghana Project by planting over 1000 trees at the Chipa Forest Reserve at Agomeda in the Dangme West District of the Greater Accra Region.

The initiative, according to the Director of Marketing and Innovation at Johnnie Walker, a subsidiary of Guinness Ghana, Estella Muzito, formed part of their sustainability drive and efforts to preserve the environment.

The exercise, she said, complements Johnnie Walker's 'Step out of the Box' initiative aimed at losing 100 million packaging boxes every year towards a bright future.

"We believe that conserving the environment is good for the next generation, sustain the brand and ensure the communities within which we operate are protected," she stated.

The journey, she said, began with the Johnnie Walker Red and Black Labels, which had since 2020 been without the paper packaging as part of efforts to protect the environment.

"The initiative is in line with Guinness Ghana's (Diageo) 2030 sustainability agenda. As a way to further demonstrate taking bold steps, Johnnie Walker will work with the Forestry Commission to restore parts of the Chipa Forest Reserve," she stressed.

On her part, Corporate Relations Director at Guinness Ghana, Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah, said they were excited to be part of the Green Ghana Project, adding that protecting the environment would largely impact their businesses.

"We are putting in efforts to be sustainable by design, which include planting of trees to protect the environment and the next generation," she stated.