Ghana: Minister Apologies to Parliament Over 'Misleading' 1D1f Report

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has apologised to Parliament for 'misleading' the legislature in an account he had already given to the House, on the One District One Factory (1D1F) policy.

In an answer to a question asked of him by the Member for Nalerigu/Gambaga, Issifu Seidu, who sought to know how much each of the 60 1D1F companies benefitted from the disbursement of the GH¢14.41 million support, Mr Hammond, said the number was 48 and not the 60 he gave the House in 2022.

"We wish to correct and render apology to the House (for the wrong information)," he stated.

According to the minister, who is MP for Adansi Asokwa, the 48 1D1F companies received a total amount of GH¢14.41 million, to support their operations.

The money, he said, were channelled to the beneficiary companies through the Ghana Export and Import (EXIM) Bank.

Mr Hammond mentioned the beneficiary companies, as Rhovanni Royal Ltd, GH¢287,587; Royal Jute Company, GH¢127 500, Pro-Life Infusions, GH¢138,624; Asamoa and Yamoa Farms, GH¢275,000, Boris B Farms & Veterinary Supplies, GH¢491,555.

Others were Darko Farms, GH¢34,319, Modern Global Industries Limited, GH¢55,000, Weddi Africa Limited, GH¢441,497, Bodukwan Farms Limited, GH¢108,851, Bloomfields Ltd, GH¢14,250, Central Oil Mills Limited, GH¢110,000, Ekumfi Fruits & Juices, GH¢1 million; Petersfield & Rey Group Ltd GH¢165,314; Casa De Ropa, GH¢227,377, Akuapem Gold Agro-processing Ltd, GH¢781,859, and Zuriel Carbon Products Limited, GH¢75,759.

The rest are Asikess Ventures, GH¢269,743; Miracle Fruits Processing Ghana Limited, GH¢55,000, Pam Pharmaceuticals GH¢326,005, Bomarts Farms Limited, GH¢177,215, Nano Foods Limited, GH¢114,491, Sunharvest Fruit Processing, GH¢355,611; Akro Farms Ltd, GH¢48,125, Appah Farms, GH¢58,903, Dorothy Kani Agro-Industries, GH¢257,224.

According to Mr Hammond, there was a conscious plan by government to make manufacturing the fulcrum of employment creation in the country beyond mining and oil and gas.

He said it was evident by a 10-point comprehensive framework out in place by the New Patriotic Party government since the inception for which industrial transformation aimed at making Ghana the manufacturing hub of Africa.

On efforts by the government to develop the water bottling industry to international standards to end the importation of water into Ghana, Mr Hammond said stringent regulatory procedures have been put in place by the Food and Drugs Authority for the licensing of packaged water.

This, he said, was being done with the regular inspection by the Authority using the Authorities Guidelines, FDA/FDI/ GLFPF/2020/02.

"The inspection covers the starting material (water) and packaging materials to ensure that they meet their respective standards; and the finished product meets the requirement of GS175- 1:2002 (for drinking water) and GS220:2014 for (mineral water).

"The FDA also conducts market surveillance and product analysis of products in circulation on the market to keep pace with the phenomenal growth of bottled water and sachet manufacturing," Mr Hammond said.

To be able to achieve the set target for the market surveillance, the minister indicated that a regulatory framework for conformity assessment for bodies involved in testing, inspection and certification would further be strengthened whiles pursuing the consideration and passage of the Ghana Accreditation Service Bill.