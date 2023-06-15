Ghana: Refrain From Acts Threatening Peace, Harmony of Nation - NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged Ghanaians to refrain from acts that can threaten the peace and harmony of the nation during next year's general election.

That, the Chairperson of the Commission, Kathleen Addy explained was the only way to jealously guard, promote and protect the pride of the country that had enjoyed relative peace and unity under 30 years of democratic rule.

She made the remarks at a durbar of chiefs, parents and pupils of the Anyanui community in the Anloga District of the Volta Region as part of activities commemorating this year's Citizenship Week Celebrations organised by NCCE.

It was on the theme: 'Thirty Years of Consolidated Constitutional Democracy; Building National Cohesion-The Role of the Ghanaian Child.'

According to Ms Addy, "30 years of uninterrupted democracy is no fluke, that is why we should not allow ourselves to be misled by politicians to foment trouble anywhere because it is a constitutional right to belong to different political parties, but that does not mean we are sworn enemies."

"The time has come to maintain the spirit of loyalty, cultural tolerance, respect to the symbols of the state, especially, the National Anthem and the flag in order to cherish that fearless honesty so that collectively we can uphold and defend the 1992 Constitution at all times," Ms Addy noted.

She urged parents to inculcate good moral behaviour in their wards, teach them rudiments of conflict resolution, how to live in peace with each other and also endeavour to exercise their rights without infringing on the rights of others.

The Volta Regional Director of the NCCE, Kenneth Kponor, said the Commission decided to include parents and other stakeholders in order to further educate, sensitise and create awareness on their rights and responsibilities and ways of involving their children in community activities.

The Anloga District Chief Executive, Seth Yormewu, in his welcome address, observed that the Constitution is a living testament and appealed for collective effort to preserve the values for the future generation.

The youth, he explained, must display resilience and stand against injustice, adopt innovative ideas, promote tolerance and be ready to embrace skills training in order to become self-sufficient and responsible citizens who would also contribute their quota to the socioeconomic development of their communities.

The Municipal Director of Education, Akpene Amebross, who bemoaned the falling standard of education in the area, admonished parents to double up their responsibilities in order to stem the tide.