Ghana: 13th Korea Ambassador Cup Set for July 28

This 2023 Korean Ambassador's Cup (KAC) promises to be fiercely contested with an estimated number of 160 athletes expected to participate in the competition.

The two-day taekwondo event, which would be the 13th edition of the competition to be held at the Korean Sports Complex in Tema would take place on July 28_29.

Sponsored by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, the competition, formally known as the Korean Ambassador's Cup Taekwondo Championship is aimed at unearthing the potential of young taekwondo athletes across the country.

Speaking to the Times Sports in a telephone interview yesterday, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF), Mr David Nii Attuquaye Clottey, said he's expecting an improved performances from the athletes as compared to that of last edition.

Mr Clottey said this year's edition would attract more athletes from the other regions to challenge athletes in the Greater Accra region which appears to be the bedrock of the sport.

That, he asserted, would provide healthy competition for places into the national team.

"With a great number of the top athletes coming from Accra, we expect to see a stiff challenge from the athletes from the regions. We expect them to be very competitive to give the coaches a difficult time selecting athletes into the national team - both taekwondo and para-taekwondo athletes.

According to the GTF Communication executive, the competition would also serve as a platform for the players to compete among themselves in order to book a place in the team as they prepare for the Africa Games next year.

Mr Clottey said an athlete from the Bono region, Ruth Avarade, was adjudged the Best Female Athlete last year, and would hope more athletes from the other regions would put up such sterling performances.

He said certificates would be awarded to all participants with medals for the top four in each category.

Similarly, trophies would be presented to the Best Male Athlete, Best Female Athlete, Best Male Para-Taekwondo Athlete, Best Female Para-Taekwondo Athlete and Best Regional Taekwondo Association.