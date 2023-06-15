Ghana: Mahama Sued

A private citizen, Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie, is challenging the eligibility of former President John Mahama to seek election.

He has therefore filed a suit at the Supreme Court to prevent former President Mahama from running for political office in the 2024 general elections.

The plaintiff is seeking to invoke the original jurisdiction of the Apex Court pursuant to Article 2(1) and 130(1) (a) of the 1992 Constitution and Rule 45(1) and (2) of the Supreme Court rules, 1996, C. I. 16.

Mr Kuranchie asked the court to declare that a presidential term should be four years.

He is also seeking a declaration that a person seeking a second presidential term must be a sitting president, as stated in Article 66(1) and (2) of the Constitution.

Mr Kuranchie wanted the court to hold that a former President of Ghana is not qualified to run for election as President, as stated in Article 62 of the Constitution.

The applicant joined the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Mahama, and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin as defendants.

Mr Kuranchie is asking the court to instruct the Speaker of Parliament to invoke and implement Article 68(2) of the Constitution.

The plaintiff prayed the court to order former President Mahama to fully disclose to Parliament the duration of his engagement with Parliament as the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).