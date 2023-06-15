Ghana: GIS to Investigate Alleged Killing of Woman by Personnel

The management of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) says it is investigating the alleged killing of a woman by immigration officers on patrol at Nkrankwanta, at Ghana-Ivory Coast border post.

The GIS has therefore, appealed to the youth of Nkrankwata in the Dormaa West District in the Bono Region and its environs, to exercise restraint and collaborate with the Border Security Committee, to find solution to the unfortunate event.

"Management shares in the grief, especially of the family of the deceased, and fully assure them of thorough investigations into the circumstances that led to the loss of a precious life," said a statement issued by the GIS Head of Public Affairs, Chief Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, in Accra, on Tuesday.

The GIS said an immigration officer, whose name has been withheld, knocked down a woman with a patrol trax motorcycle, which led to her death and resulted in the youth attacking and vandalising the border post.

In the process, the statement said, two officers of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, who were on duty at the Diaba Inland Checkpoint, suffered injuries and had been treated at the Dorma West District Hospital.

According to news report, the incident resulted in a melee between the aggrieved youth and the immigration officers as they were determined to revenge the death of the deceased woman.

The attackers were said to have detained some officers, who were on duty to pave the way for them to vandalise the duty post, including some of the station's operational logistics.

The yet-to-be identified persons, destroyed items such as computers, air conditioners, chairs and tables, a refrigerator, book shelves and documents, among others at the duty post.

The Bono Regional GIS Command have since led a delegation to the area, to evaluate the magnitude of injuries, damages as well as intervene to restore calm in the area.