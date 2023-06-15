Ghana: 34 Farmers Schooled in Snail Rearing

A total of 34 farmers representing farmer group organisations have been schooled in snail farming at a day's training workshop held at Galilee in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region on Thursday.

It was jointly sponsored by the Ga South Municipal Assembly and the Modernisation of Agriculture (MAG) based in Canada.

Participants were taken through topics such as, importance of rearing snails, biology of snails, snail farming setup, stocking, farm management and feeding.

The other subjects included diseases and predators control, value addition, cost for setting up, what to expect, snail market, snail protection and trisolace concept

Addressing the participants, Mr Emmanuel Twene, a facilitator from QET Organic Farms and Consult, based at Teacher-Mante in Nsawam, took them through how they can start their own snail farming at their backyard and how they can add value to the rearing of the snails.

They were also exposed to the importance of snail rearing and how they would be able to create businesses out of the snail farming.

Twene expressed the hope that the trainees would be given startup kits, management support and access to the market, to make them sustainable.

He added that with the assembly's support, it would help them create more outgrower scheme through these participants.

On her part, Ms Dorinda Agor, the Ga South Municipal Agric Director said the training was a free offer, organised by the Agricultural Department of the Ga South Municipality to equip and empower the women with some skills that would improve their livelihood in the community.

According to her, there would be more different skill training workshops for the women in the district to empower them on agro business skills.