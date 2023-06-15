Ghana: Otumfuo Applauds Vodafone Ghana's Unwavering Commitment to Ashanti Region

15 June 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has lauded Vodafone Ghana for its unwavering commitment and substantial contribution towards the progress of the Ashanti Region.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II highlighted Vodafone Ghana's steadfast support for the Asantehene Open Golf Championship, even in challenging economic times.

He also recognised the company's crucial initiatives that have significantly impacted the region, particularly in the realms of education and health care.

This commendation was made during a visit by Vodafone Ghana's senior management team, led by CEO, Patricia Obo-Nai, to the Manhyia Palace.

The visit was aimed at communicating Vodafone Ghana's continued sponsorship of the Asantehene Open Golf Tournament, a commitment they have upheld for seven successive years since 2017.

She also announced the celebration of the 2023 Vodafone Ashanti Month, which is an annual celebration.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II expressed his gratitude to Vodafone for spearheading sustainable development initiatives in the Ashanti region through job creation, building digital economy as well as enhancing the health and education sectors.

In response, Patricia Obo-Nai thanked Otumfuo and reaffirmed Vodafone Ghana's dedication to Asanteman.

She emphasised that their support for the golf tournament and other initiatives was geared towards fortifying Vodafone's relationship with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the people of Asanteman, while also fostering sustainable development in the region.

"As part of our Ashanti Month celebrations, we aim to give back to our customers and the community. So, we urge individuals and businesses to leverage all the opportunities we offer during Ashanti Month and beyond," she said.

The month-long celebration will include the launch of an ICT hub at the Ashanti Regional Library, a collaborative effort with the Ghana Library Authority.

