Nigeria/Guinea Bissau: Afcon 2023 - Guinea Bissau Overtake Nigeria in Group a After Sao Tome Win

15 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Guinea Bissau have regained top spot in Group A of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series.

This comes after their 1-0 victory over Sao Tome & Principe on Wednesday in the Lusophone derby.

Sao Tome had to surrender home advantage to Guinea Bissau because their own stadium was deemed unfit for use in international competition.

The win moves them to the summit of the table with 10 points after five games with a one-point lead over the Super Eagles who have a game in hand.

Zinho Gano scored a 55th-minute winner to hand Guinea Bissau all three points.

Their place in their fourth successive AFCON will be confirmed if Sierra Leone fail to beat Nigeria in the other group game on Sunday.

