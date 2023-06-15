Senegal - Walf TV Broadcast Programmes Suspended for 30 Days

press release

The broadcast programmes of Walf TV, a privately owned television station have been suspended for 30 days following the cutting off of the signal of the television station on 1 June. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) joins its affiliate, the Syndicat des professionnels de l'information et de la communication (SYNPICS) in strictly denouncing the arbitrary decision to suspend Walf TV's signal and to restore it without delay.

The cutting of Walf TV's signal occurred as it was broadcasting the demonstrations that followed the sentencing of opposition leader, Ousman Sonko to two years imprisonment.

According to local reports the signal of Walf TV was cut off air and suspended for 30 days on the order of the Minister of Communication and Telecommunication without any prior notice.

In a statement published on 12 June, SYNPICS protested against the decision and called on the authorities to respect the rule of law and demanded the restoration of the signal while calling on all media stakeholders to show absolute professionalism and respect for the ethics of the profession.

SYNPICS deplored in particular that the decision to cut off the signal has not followed any preliminary decision from the senegalese regulatory body. " An opinion from the regulator seems to us to be mandatory for any suspension measure, since article 94 of the Press Code requires it as part of the procedure for acquiring authorisation to broadcast," SYNPICS said.

IFJ General Secretary, Anthony Bellanger condemned "a deliberate attempt to stifle freedom of expression, media freedom and the rights of the public to access information.". "The ability of the media, most especially the independent media, to report freely on matters of public interest is a crucial factor in any democratic society. The Government of Senegal must do more to promote and protect the fundamental freedoms that country is known and recognised for as well as creating an enabling environment for the media to execute its duties without any fear of intimidation or repression", he said, urging the goverment to immediately restore the signal.

The IFJ has also urged the government of Senegal to unconditionally release all journalists currently detained in relation to their work.