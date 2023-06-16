Nigeria: I Prefer Ronaldo to Messi - Wizkid

Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has revealed his favourite between Cristiano Rolando and Lionel Messi.

In a chat with Red Radio, Wizkid was asked to choose between Messi and Ronaldo, and after hesitating, he settled for Ronaldo.

He said, "I don't watch football [laughs]. Ronaldo, I guess."

On who he would rather bring back to life between Fela and Bob Marley, Wizkid said, "Wow! Fela Kuti!"

The Starboy also said he would rather go with money than fame in like manner he would choose Nicki Minaj over Cardi B.

The singer also stated he prefers entrepreneurship to paid employment.