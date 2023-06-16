Nigeria: Guinness World Records - Chef Lata Tondon Breaks Silence After Hilda Baci Displaced Her

15 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Indian chef Lata Tondon has broken silence after being displaced by Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, aka Hilda Baci, as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Guinness World Records on Tuesday certified Hilda as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

In the confirmation, her official record was pegged at 93 hours and 11 minutes as against the 100 hours she originally reached.

This they said was because "she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her breaks early on in the attempt."

Reacting to Hilda's success, Tondon, who was the former record holder, said she was happy for Hilda Baci and Nigerians.

She wrote on her Instastory, "Namaste Nigeria. I'm very happy for you all, and my best wishes to Hilda!"

