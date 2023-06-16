Liberia: ECC Deploys 92 Long-Term Coordinators

The Elections Coordinating Committee (ECC) has trained and deployed 92 long-term coordinators to observe the National Elections Commission's (NEC's) Exhibition of the Provisional Registration Roll.

The exhibition exercise runs from June 12-17, 2023 and the Claims and Objections process will be held at the NEC's Magisterial offices beginning June 12-24, 2023.

The ECC has trained and deployed 19 County Coordinators and 73 Electoral district observers) from the fifteen counties.

The ECC Observers' reports will be submitted via coded text messages to the ECC Data Center in Monrovia for verification and analysis.

According to ECC, they will deploy both electoral district observers and county coordinators as stationary observers to observe the Exhibition and claims and objection processes across the 15 counties and 73 electoral districts.

All electoral district observers will observe at designated Exhibition centers on each day for the entire period of the exhibition (June 12-17, 2023), each day, at a different exhibition center.

County Coordinators, on the other hand, will observe the Claims and Objection processes associated at the NEC magisterial offices for the entire period (June 12-24, 2023).

For each observation day, ECC coordinators and observers will complete a comprehensive observer checklist and send in reports via coded text messages to the ECC's Data Center.

Observers will also submit critical incident reports whenever they observe issues that threaten the peaceful conduct of the process.

ECC noted that it will maintain a Data Center at its Secretariat in Monrovia, where a team of trained data clerks manages the ECC database.

All observers' reports are received directly into a sophisticated database to reduce data entry errors and speed up data analysis.

ECC data clerks are responsible for reviewing and verifying all observers' reports (checklists and critical incidents) to ensure accuracy before compiling observation updates and communicating to the public.

ECC will issue updates and statements based on observation findings to the public as the process progresses, followed by a comprehensive report.

ECC will also regularly update its social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter) with additional information during the process.