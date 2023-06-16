Nigeria: Kano Building Collapse - Authorities Confirm One Dead, Three Rescued Alive

The authorities of the Kano State Fire Service has confirmed one dead following the collapse of the demolished Daula hotel in the state.

The spokesperson of the service, Saminu Yusif, said the victim yet to be identified was rescued dead after he was trapped under the debris of the demolished building.

Yusif said three others were rescued alive.

"So far, we rescued four victims. Three were rescued alive while the other one was found dead. The remains have been evacuated to the Murtala Muhammad specialist hospital.

"According to people around when the incident happened, they said there are still other people trapped under the debris. So our men are still searching whether they find any other victim,"

The incident was said to have happened around 1pm when the scavengers were said to be scouting for irons or metals from the debris of the building demolished half away which suddenly collapsed and trapped them.

On it part, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel who visited the scene of incident said it has condoned off the building but the scavengers were defiant hence the occurrence of the incident where they were trapped.

CP Gumel called on parents to caution their wards to stay off demolished building in the state noting that it has so far arrested 106 looters or scavengers in connection with looting properties in the state and will soon be charged to court.

The Managing Director, Kano State Urban Planning and Development Agency, KNUPDA, Architect Ibrahim Yakubu, said the government have begun construction of fence around all demolished building to be fully secured from the scavengers and ordinarily the scavengers were not suppose to go into the demolished building because of the hazards attached to it.