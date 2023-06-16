Nigeria: X-Raying Nigerian Ports' Quest for Hub Status Via Investment in Facilities

All over the world, seaports now receive Very Large Container Vessels (VLCC), due to their economic scales. VLCC easily transforms ports to the hub of maritime activities through cargo transhipment as it also reduces the freight cost on cargoes imported into the country.

However, the only seaport where VLCC can berth in Nigeria is the Lekki Deep Seaport and this is basically because of the drought of the port. Lekki port has a draft of 16m with sophisticated, state of the art cargo handling and towage equipment.

The equipment provided by the government and the promoters of Lekki port, LEADERSHIP gathered, is the best in West and Central Africa, thereby making Nigeria a preferred destination for VLCCs.

In order to allow VLCC berth successfully and seamlessly, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), have deployed tug boats christened MT Maikoko and MT Da-Opukuro, for the Lekki deep seaports.

With the two watercraft deployed, it will further enhance Nigeria's quest for hub status as the NPA is also the first port authority in Africa to acquire the two 2813 models of Damen's ASD neoteric 80 tons bollard pull tug boats watercraft.

Speaking on the deployment of the two watercraft, the managing director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said the acquisition of the largest tugboats in Africa will enable Nigeria to attain hub status by servicing domestic cargo needs, winning back transit cargo, hitherto, lost to other maritime neighbours and positioning to cater to the maritime requirements of landlocked countries in a more efficient manner.

According to him, countries such as Cameron, Chad, and Niger have indicated interest in having their cargoes moved from Nigerian ports.

"Two weeks ago, we started discussions with officials from Cameron, Chad, and Niger Republic. The idea is to start moving their cargoes through Nigeria and they are looking for a port that would reduce the waiting time of import cargoes. We are also working with the relevant government agencies to put relevant protocols in place to achieve this without hindrances.

He said the acquisition will reduce the waiting time of vessels at the port which will automatically reduce cargo dwell time as the boats have the capacity to tug in vessels of all sizes.

"We have deployed a three-pronged strategy driven by technology, infrastructure, and equipment in driving efficiency at our port. Our determination to enhance our operational efficiencies accounts for the purchase of the two tugboats christened MT Maikoko and MT Da-Opukuro to complement our existing fleet of tugs and recently commissioned Security Patrol Boats (SPBs) and Pilot Cutters deployed to enhance channel security across all our locations," he added.

"With these tug boats, we will tug on any vessel, no matter the size. So this means we will take back businesses from neighboring countries and the cargo going hitherto going to other countries will come back. What we are doing is a demonstration of this administration's resolve to position the NPA and respond squarely to the contemporary demands of trade facilitation.

The NPA boss, however, stated that the resolve of the NPA to deploy Lekki Deep Seaport as launch pad for trans-shipment remains unwavering.

In addition to positively affecting the turnaround time of large vessels, their deployment will enable stakeholders to leverage the concomitant benefits of economies of scale, especially cost savings. Permit me to seize this opportunity to reiterate that our drive towards deploying Lekki Deep Seaport as launch pad for trans-shipment remains unwavering and this event today is confirmation of our doggedness on this noble cause.

"Let me conclude by assuring all consignees, concessionaires and other stakeholders of continuous improvement in service delivery from the Nigerian Port Authority."

Speaking on the importance of the tug boats to the nation's Economy, the permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, ((FMOT), Magdalene Ajani, said as the first in Africa to acquire two 2813 models of Damen's ASD neoteric 80 tons bollard pull tugboats

She said it also signposts Nigeria's seriousness to optimise the opportunities in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement by maximizing its comparative advantages using maritime assets as a littoral nation.

While commending the NPA for delivering on the project in good time to support the optimisation of the Lekki Deep Seaport, Ajani assured that the Ministry will continue to encourage inter-agency collaborations towards making Nigeria a reference point of excellence in trade facilitation.

"Maximising the comparative advantages that our maritime assets as a littoral nation confers rests heavily on how much we are able to deepen our efficiencies through the deployment of relevant technology and equipment," the permanent secretary said.

She applauded the NPA management for the project, saying it would support the optimisation of the Lekki Seaport.

"I particularly want to commend the NPA Management team for delivering on this project in good time to support the optimization of the Lekki Deep Seaport. This is the kind of efficiency that the Ministry supports its agencies to entrench in the polity and I am happy that we are making progress.

"Let me reiterate the support of the Federal Ministry of Transportation for the audacious efforts of the NPA and all our agencies and parastatals as we encourage inter-agency collaborations towards the attainment of the overarching goal of making Nigeria a global reference point of excellence in trade facilitation."

According to the Chief Operating Officer of Lekki Port, Laurence Smith, the provision of tug boats for Lekki Port by the Nigerian Port Authority is another crucial milestone for Lekki Port as a critical element of marine services.

He added that the delivery of the tug boats would further position the Port as the standard bearer for port operations in West Africa.

Smith commended the Nigerian Port Authority for demonstrating a steadfast commitment toward the success of the Port as a shareholder and a regulator throughout the construction period and now with the commencement of commercial operations.

"The Nigerian Ports Authority have consistently shown their commitment to the success of Lekki Port, and this commitment is further demonstrated by the fact that they have invested in state-of-the-art equipment to ensure efficient provision of marine services by the Authority with regards to arrival/departure of vessels and technological systems that support the marine traffic process," he said.