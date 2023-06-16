South Africa: MEC Anton Bredell On Prioritising Lives and Safety During Extensive Flooding

press release

Western Cape government prioritising lives and safety during extensive flooding

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, said the provincial government's primary focus is on protecting human lives, followed by humanitarian support to people that are in need due to the extensive and prolonged rain and wind that is affecting large parts of the province. Teams are also working across the province to reopen roads and restore services that may have been disrupted as a result of the weather.

"We know that some residents have either had to leave their homes, or in some cases lost their homes and are currently sheltering in temporary locations. We also know that there are people, especially in informal settlements, whose homes may have been damaged or are flooded, and that they may feel cold and distressed. Coordinating their safety and well-being is our number one priority," Minister Bredell said.

"We are aware of several road closures which are disrupting our roads network, and our traffic services are working together with the South African Police Services (SAPS) and local authorities to redirect traffic and secure damaged road infrastructure. "We are working hard to reopen roads as fast as we can, but we are also asking people to be patient, as our first priority is to protect lives. I would like to appeal to residents of the province that if you do not need to travel, please avoid doing so," Minister Bredell said.

"We know that many people have plans to travel this long weekend. It is imperative that you take extra care on the roads. With some routes closed following heavy rainfall and damage to infrastructure, there is additional pressure on all services.

At this stage, the N2 is open; at the Huguenot Tunnel the N1 is closed to traffic travelling in the direction of Cape Town with a detour on the R43 Worcester via Wolseley, Tulbagh, and the N1 is open at the tunnel for all motor vehicles traveling towards Worcester; the N7 is closed at Citrusdal entrance due to flooding.

However, these details will change as roads are cleared and the weather patterns shift. Please check for new updates before departing.

Consider leaving earlier than planned, to account for increased travel times and potential detours.

Our Provincial Traffic Services are out in full force providing support at critical locations across the Western Cape."

Provincial Minister for Police Oversight and Community Safety, MEC Reagan Allen said, "I urge all residents to please be vigilant and take extra care. Should any person require assistance or need to be directed to someone that might be able to assist, our exceptional neighbourhood watch (NHW) members are available to lend a helping hand. My gratitude goes to all our NHW members who have and are continuing to offer assistance in their areas, and for providing information to both our office and disaster management across the province. Let us look out for each other during this challenging period and ensure we are all safe. There is nothing better than being our neighbour's keeper.

Minister Bredell said the Provincial Disaster Risk Management Centre is coordinating all stakeholders, which includes Provincial Emergency Medical Services, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, City and all District Disaster Management Centres, SAPS, South African National Defence Force (SANDF), SARZA Search and Rescue, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Western Cape Government departments, and Agri Western Cape.

"We are also working closely with the South African Weather Services, which predicts more rain into next week. Dam and river levels, which are currently either at full capacity or overflowing, are being closely monitored through the Department of Water and Sanitation's Dam Safety unit. We are confident in their ability to manage the water system to protect its integrity and minimize further flooding as best possible," Minister Bredell said.

Of particular note are that Eskom has managed to restore power to Somerset West after a substation was flooded yesterday. Work to restore power to the Overstrand area, due to damaged power pylons in the mountainous areas, is continuing. Approximately 1000 people were displaced in Rawsonville and are being assisted with alternative accommodation. The Cape Winelands District Municipality has stepped in to support the humanitarian effort in this regard.

"We are asking the public to prioritise safety for the next couple of days, and to report any flooding, or people in need in their communities, to their local authority," Minister Bredell asked.

Contact:

Wouter Kriel

Spokesperson for Minister Anton Bredell

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

079 694 3085