South Africa: Affected Communities Urged to Take Caution During Heavy Rainfall

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has called on communities to take extra precaution during the ongoing heavy rains.

Heavy rains coupled with a cold front have battered parts of the Western Cape over the past three days - leading to flooding.

"People are advised to take precautions when crossing low-lying bridges. Advised not to engage in recreational activities near dams, streams, rivers, or other water systems. Avoid parking under trees as the tree branches may fall and damage cars. Make sure your windows are shut properly when driving. Driving slowly as road accidents are quite common during the winter season, which is why drivers need to practice extreme caution in this weather," the department said.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Provincial Government says the areas hardest hit by the flooding and heavy rain are Ceres and Citrusdal.

"This led to the damage of infrastructure and the closure of access roads. Teams from the Western Cape Government including the Department of Infrastructure have been hard at work around the clock to restore and re-open the roads, while ensuring that they are safe for public usage.

"The main road 310 (MR310) between Citrusdal and Ceres has been partially re-opened to traffic, but people are urged to be cautious and obey all instructions and road signage. It is accessible for passenger vehicles.

"We urge the public to drive slowly and carefully as the road has dangerous areas. There are still potholes forming and this may create large holes and will be monitored. This does now however provide an entrance and exit route for Citrusdal," the provincial government said.

On Saturday, the Western Cape's MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, said a team has been deployed to the two areas to assist communities.

"We have deployed three helicopters to Citrusdal together with specialised four-wheel drive vehicles and one command-and-control aircraft. Gift of the Givers has provided disaster relief materials such as food, water, blankets, and other necessities.

"The team will also respond to any other requests for assistance during the operational period. As of [Saturday] morning, the helicopters have been unable to get airborne due to the poor weather but will attempt to reach Citrusdal as soon as it becomes possible," Bredell said.

He also called on residents to avoid crossing rivers and low lying areas.

"Our large bridges on the main national and provincial roads have visible law enforcement present to guide motorists, but there are many smaller river crossings throughout the province that cannot be monitored.

"For your own safety, please avoid all river crossings at this stage. Flash floods cannot currently be predicted and can become lethal in seconds if you are in the wrong place at the wrong time," Bredell said.