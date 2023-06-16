Ghana: Roads Ministry Assures the Public of Efforts to Tackle Road Deterioration Amid Heavy Rains

15 June 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Richard Aniagyei

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has urged citizens to exercise patience and understanding as it diligently works to address road conditions affected by heavy rainfalls.

According to the Ministry, substantial efforts are underway to expand the nation's road network and perform regular maintenance on existing roads.

The Ministry's response was as a result of public concerns regarding the emergence of potholes caused by the recent heavy rains.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 14, the Ministry of Roads and Highways clarified that maintenance works are currently underway at the Teshie Tsui Bleoo Road and Fertilizer Road.

"The Ministry of Roads and Highways (MRH) has taken note of the concerns raised by the public and certain sections of the media regarding the appearance of potholes on some roads in the country due to recent heavy rains."

The Ministry emphasized that, its utmost attention was dedicated to the issue at hand and assured the public that necessary measures would be taken to address the road deterioration.

"For instance, in Accra, maintenance works are currently ongoing at the following locations - Teshie Tsui Bleoo Road and Fertilizer Road," it stated.

Motorists and the public are advised to follow the traffic management and safety measures put in place around the locations where the works are ongoing.

