Liberia: Resignation of the Head of JBB Tact Team Telia Urey Shows a Withdrawal of Major Ally

indications that he might not contest as a Presidential candidate as was also reported that he was eying being named as running mate to Amb. Boakai.

While the ALP political leader remains mute on his political associations and future ahead of the October elections, his daughter, Telia, has publicly resigned from a group of ardent supporters of Amb. Boakai known as the JNB Tact Team.

Telia, in announcing her resignation from the JNB Tact Team, indicated that she was removed from the group's chartroom and as such thought it is better to resign from the team.

Her resignation has sparked further speculations that the Urey's have completely broken ranks with Unity Party and Amb. Boakai.

Political observers think that Telia would possibly contact and seek advice from her father before making such a big political decision amid the fallout between Henry Costa and the Unity Party over the running mate snub.

While the ALP political leader remains mute on his next political move, the fallout between Costa, Telia and the Unity Party is seen as the beginning of a big fallout between the Unity party, Amb. Boakai and the Urey's. This could be a huge blow for the Unity Party as each of these individuals has some small political support base around the country and during political processes, the smallest number of votes are important.

The upcoming months to October will be very interesting in the opposition community with these kinds of fallouts.