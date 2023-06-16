Ghana: Labour Market Information System (GLMIS), the Way Forward for Job Seekers and Employers - MELR

opinion

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) has developed an advanced technology platform to revolutionize Ghana's formal and informal job market.

The platform will provide real - time information on Ghana labour market, trends and skills required on the market.

According to the Ministry, the GLMIS will serve as a comprehensive repository of labour - related data, which will also change the way labour market information is accessed, analysed and disseminated.

The Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Bright Wireko Brobbey made this known at a day's workshop on media sensitization and awareness on the GLMIS in Accra.

He said that since 2016, the Ministry has tried to establish a reliable database, which captures all the necessary information related to the labour market. This effort was realized with the support provided by the World Bank and other stakeholders involved in the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project.

Mr Wireko Brobbey said that the Ministry is committed to ensuring the timely implementation of the GLMIS, with plans for full functionality later this year.

In a presentation on the GLMIS at the workshop, the Project Consultant, Mr Amoako Bonbi Kakra Asante explained that after the official launch of the GLMIS, all that Job Seekers and Employers need to do is to register an account which is for free.

Answering questions on whether the GLMIS has made provision for uneducated job seekers who cannot use the platform, the Project Consultant said that as part of the main project, the Labour Department, Public Employment Centres and Labour Vans will be used to reach out to those who cannot make use of the GLMIS.

The GLMIS was developed under Component 3 of the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project, which was funded by the World Bank.

On this system, job seekers will have the opportunity to create detailed profiles, showcasing their qualification, skills, and employment preferences. This will enable them to present a comprehensive picture of their capabilities to potential employers.

The GLMIS will also leverage advanced algorithms to match job seekers with suitable employment opportunities, based on their skills, qualifications, and preferences. This will significantly reduce the time and effort involved in the job search process, fostering better outcomes for both job seekers and employers.

On the part of employers, the GLMIS will provide them access to an extensive pool of qualified candidates. By registering and uploading job vacancies, employers can outline the required qualifications, skills and other relevant details to attract the right candidates who are aligned to their organizational needs. This streamlined process will enhance the efficiency of recruitment and selection, leading to improved productivity and growth in both the public and private sectors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ultimately, the GLMIS will provide real - time information on the Ghana labour market, emerging trends, in - demand skills, and training opportunities. Hence, job seekers can utilize this valuable data to make inform decisions regarding skills development and career choices leading to increase employability and competitiveness in the job market. Employers can also observe the evolving labour market dynamics to adapt their talent strategies and invest in skill areas that are in high demand.

Inputs from a similar stakeholder engagement this year enabled the GLMIS to be equipped with accessibility features such as text - to - speech functionality, adjustable fonts sizes and contracts and keyboard navigation to ensure Persons with Disabilities are able to access and utilize the system effectively.