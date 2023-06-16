Ghana: Deputy Employment Minister Calls for Intensification of Efforts in Eliminating Child Labour

The Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations (MELR), Mr Bright Wereko Brobbey has called for the intensification of efforts in committing resources towards impacting children and eliminating Child Labour.

The move will help create a world where every child could have his/ her right to pursue their dreams to reach higher life.

The Deputy Minister made this launch on the occasion of the launch of the National Plan of Action for the elimination of child labour at Ntowkrom in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region on Monday.

He indicated that child labour deprives children of adequate health, basic freedom, right and leisure, adding that the consequences of engaging children outweigh the little benefit of joy they have.

" Together we have the power to build a future free from child labour, a future where every child is cherished, protected and given the opportunity to thrive," he said.

According to him, it is for the acknowledgement of this that national laws are explicit on the right of children to a life free from violence and all other forms of abuse and exploitation, including child labour.

On the new action plan, Mr Wereko Brobbey hinted that plan would among others ensure the respect of constitutional right and responsibility of children in Ghana.

It would also ensure that no child is left behind and all forms of child labour is tackled in all sectors with focus on agriculture, street hawking, transportation, child domestic work and gaming and betting, among others.

"This is in line with sustainable development goal (SDG)Target 8.7, which mandates countries to take immediate and effective measures to eradicate forced labour, end modern slavery and human Trafficking and secure the prohibition and eliminate the worst forms of child labour.

On his part, the country Director of ICI, Mr Mike Arthur, said the new plan would help and track action, policies and programme geared towards eliminating all forms of child labour.

The World Day Against Child Labour is observed every June 12 to raise awareness on child labour issues and strengthen local and national action and programmes towards its elimination.

This years' programme was dubbed: " Intensify action against child labour, do it fast, do it now here".