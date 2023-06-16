Nigeria: Attacks, Kidnapping - We're Under Siege, Ondo Community Raises Alarm

Leaders and residents of Ijagba Community, in Ose council area of Ondo State, yesterday, urged security agencies to tackle persistent attacks and kidnappings of the people of the communities by bandits.

They said that the community has been under siege by the kidnappers for the past three months.

The Prime Minister of the community, Sunday Ogoh, lamented that the attacks have destabilised the community.

Ogoh said: "The bandits have infiltrated the area and their nefarious activities have sent fears and anxiety to residents of the community.

"Two recent kidnappings in the area occurring in quick succession indicated that the hoodlums have invaded the community and must be checkmated before they cause more havoc.

"Two indigenes of the town, father and son, Ohiremen and Odeh, were abducted three days ago, while the father died as the captive of the kidnappers, the son was released after payment of N400,000 as ransom.

"A younger brother of the lawmaker representing the federal constituency, Mr Timehin Adelegbe, Bola Adelegbe was killed by the hoodlums after collecting ransom.

"Many residents now live in palpable fear due to threats from the attackers, while some people had fled the towns.

"In the last two years, we have lost over 20 community members to the incessant attacks. Aside from Mr Odeh, we lost one of our brothers, Bola Adelegbe to the attacks by the gunmen.

"As a result of this, we are appealing to the state government to urgently come to our aid.

"They should give us a strong military base that would be manning our roads to reduce this incessant kidnapping and killings in our communities.

"As we speak now, we cannot even visit our farms because of these attacks. These gunmen who are herdsmen have taken over everywhere.

"This protest becomes imperative to intimate the whole world about the incessant killings in the area. Most people have abandoned their properties and run away from the town.

We're after the bandits --Police

Reacting to the development, the spokesperson of the Police Command in Ondo State, Funmi Odunlami, said the security agents have gone after the perpetrators.