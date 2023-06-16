Liberia: Opposition Envious of Weah's Leadership

-Speaker Chambers

House Speaker Bhofal Chambers says the opposition block in Liberia is envious of the ruling Coalition government under the stewardship of President George Weah.

"Mr. President, over the years we have seen that your leadership is enviable by individuals that are desperate to succeed you", he expresses.

Speaker Chambers made the observation recently at the headquarters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change in Congo Town when 56 CDC lawmakers endorsed President Weah's bid for second term come October 10th.

"Having seen the great work that your government under your astute leadership has carried out over the past five years, we the members of the legislature have thought it wise to support you in your endeavors as President", lawmakers told the President

"Dr. Bhofal Chambers, we are humble today to be here expressing to the world our collective intent to ensure that Shepherd Weah leads us to noble heights."

According to the Speaker, since the ascendency of the Weah- Taylor administration, the country has made significant progress and the CDC remains a party of hope for the downtrodden.

"This party is the hope that brings restoration; we are prepared to ably lead this country under the watchful eyes of President Weah" he adds.

The CDC lawmakers say they are resolved in ensuring that President Weah gets one round victory in October.

He calls on citizens, including partisans and supporters of the CDC to maintain the peace ahead of the elections, adding "We must all join to ensure that Liberia becomes peaceful and moves to higher heights."

