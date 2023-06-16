Liberia: Dorcas Faith Foundation to Launch in 3 Counties

Dorcas Faith Foundation Inc, a local group, is expected to launch vocational training program in three counties in Liberia, namely; Montserrado, Bong and Lofa to support rehabilitation of disadvantaged youths.

Founder Mother Esther L. Beyah, stressed the need to provide opportunities for youth, who have been astray in an effort to reintegrate them in society for a better future.

Mother Beyah emphasized the need of skill empowerment, to strengthen self-resilience and sustainability for neglected youth in society.

She said the launch of vocational training will ensure that young people, especially the disadvantaged stay in education as well as help in providing employment while guiding them to build their career.

Mother Beyah reiterated that vocational skills will improve women's economic outlook to strengthen their voices as a way of enabling them to advocate for their participation in society.

"Zogos acquiring these skills will help in their collective development and rebuilding themselves for jobs and improving livelihoods."

She urged would-be beneficiaries to commit themselves to these trainings that will enlighten their careers, as family members will depend on them to make use of skills acquired.

Mother Beyah described as worrisome increase in At-risk youth despite measures by the Liberia National Police (LNP) to get them off the streets in its effort to minimize crimes across Liberia.

Meanwhile, Dorcas Faith Foundation Inc. established in 2018, as a humanitarian organization located in Snow Hill, Supermarket community along Japan Freeway has been offering services such as catering, pastry, event decoration, cosmetology, soap making, Tie & Dye, tailoring, computer studies, and arts & crafts, respectively empowering thousands of young Liberians.

