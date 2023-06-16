Liberia: Dorcas Faith Foundation to Launch in 3 Counties

15 June 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Wise Jipoh And Jonathan Browne

Dorcas Faith Foundation Inc, a local group, is expected to launch vocational training program in three counties in Liberia, namely; Montserrado, Bong and Lofa to support rehabilitation of disadvantaged youths.

Founder Mother Esther L. Beyah, stressed the need to provide opportunities for youth, who have been astray in an effort to reintegrate them in society for a better future.

Mother Beyah emphasized the need of skill empowerment, to strengthen self-resilience and sustainability for neglected youth in society.

She said the launch of vocational training will ensure that young people, especially the disadvantaged stay in education as well as help in providing employment while guiding them to build their career.

Mother Beyah reiterated that vocational skills will improve women's economic outlook to strengthen their voices as a way of enabling them to advocate for their participation in society.

"Zogos acquiring these skills will help in their collective development and rebuilding themselves for jobs and improving livelihoods."

She urged would-be beneficiaries to commit themselves to these trainings that will enlighten their careers, as family members will depend on them to make use of skills acquired.

Mother Beyah described as worrisome increase in At-risk youth despite measures by the Liberia National Police (LNP) to get them off the streets in its effort to minimize crimes across Liberia.

Meanwhile, Dorcas Faith Foundation Inc. established in 2018, as a humanitarian organization located in Snow Hill, Supermarket community along Japan Freeway has been offering services such as catering, pastry, event decoration, cosmetology, soap making, Tie & Dye, tailoring, computer studies, and arts & crafts, respectively empowering thousands of young Liberians.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.