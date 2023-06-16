Liberia: LFA Distributes Materials to Clubs in Grand Cape Mount

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has presented materials to 14 third-division clubs and 10 community league clubs in Grand Cape Mount County.

The distribution which was carried out recently was part of LFA's ongoing distribution of football equipment to clubs and subcommittees.

LFA president Mustapha Raji led a delegation to Cape Mount that included Executive Committee members, Tickly D. Monkoney, Kelvin Bayoh, and Cyrus Yeanay.

Each club in the third division received five balls and an agility ladder, while each club in the community league received five balls and a set of bibs.

LFA also presented 10 balls, one substitution board, one set of AR flags, a set of goal pole nets, and a set of corner flag poles to each of the three sub-committees in the county.

Grand Cape Mount County sub-association comprises three sub-committees, which include the Common Wealth sub-committee, the Garwula sub-committee, and the Tewor sub-committee.

"This is the first step, to provide these pieces of equipment to you [grassroots clubs] so that you can know that you are part of the LFA and remain committed to the process," said LFA president Mustapha Raji.

The LFA Boss said there is a need to provide support not just to the senior, first, second, and women's teams, but also to the grassroots teams because they need empowerment.

The Liberia Football Association President explained that following the executive committee's approval to purchase more football equipment, more materials would be provided to clubs.

The LFA delegation's trip to Cape Mount was also intended to engage with local authorities regarding the installation of artificial turf in the county.