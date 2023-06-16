Ghana: Coach Hughton Hails Konkoni

Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton, has hailed the maturity of Black Stars new boy, Hafiz Wontah Konkoni, of Bechem United.

The betPawa Premier League star who earned a late call-up to join the Stars camp ahead of the Madagascar AFCON qualifier is the first locally based player to earn a call-up by Coach Hughton and the only home-based player for his third game.

Konkoni ended the betPawa Premier League season as the second top scorer with 15 goals, three behind Bibiani Gold Star's Abednego Tetteh who found the net 18 times.

At the Stars media engagement on Tuesday, Coach Hughton said Konkoni had coped well with training describing him as a player he enjoys watching.

"He is a young player still at the development stage but I think he is quite matured enough to handle the challenges at this level."

Coach Hughton explained that Konkoni's invitation was to enable him (Coach) to observe him closely and see his preparedness for the big games.

"My responsibility is to know the Ghana league better by trying to watch as many games as I can and would continue to do that in a bid to get a better knowledge and understanding of the game in general; but more importantly, I would get a better knowledge of the players."