Ghana: Speaker Questions Barring of Chiefs From Politics

Nalerigu — Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has questioned the 1992 Constitution regarding traditional authorities barred from active politics.

He contended that traditional authorities were the custodians of the land and thus there should be possibility of creating space to allow them, religious leaders and civil society organisations to play active role in the politics of the country.

"The real leadership of our society are the traditional rulers and so how can we run a government when we say the true leaders of the society should not participate in governance," Mr Bagbin bemoaned.

The Speaker questioned the provision in the Constitution when he paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Mamprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri Abdulai Mahami Bohagu Sheriga, to inform him about some of the activities he would be embarking on as part of programmes to mark 30 years of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy under the Fourth Republic and the journey so far.

While touting the contributions of traditional rulers to progress, growth and development of the country, Mr Bagbin indicated that he does not agree with the Constitution which bars them from participating in active politics.

He said the Members of Parliament (MPs) were supposed to work closely with the traditional authorities to champion the development of their respective constituencies.

"This country does not belong to only the politicians but it belongs to traditional authorities as well and they have a say in the progress, growth and development of the country and Parliament will bring the citizenry together as a family and not a country.

"No one will be left behind, everyone will be included to improve upon the working standard of your MPs since they are committed to be working as Parliamentarians to reflect 30 years of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy under the Fourth Republic," Mr Bagbin noted.

He however, called on traditional authorities in the northern ecological zone to join him congratulate the 275 MPs for giving him the nod as a northerner to become Speaker of Parliament of the country.

Nayiri Sheriga commended the Speaker for the key role he was playing to maintain harmony and order in parliamentary proceedings among MPs and how his style of leadership had helped in strengthening peaceful co-existence among them.

"Your good work cannot be described and you need to be recommended because the work of Parliamentarians is not easy and I urge them to continue with the good work to support and assist their constituents with development and continue to support and assist MPs with words of advice to put them in good standings with their constituents," he assured.