Ghana: Mouthwatering Prizes Announced for MTN Ashantifest 2023 Tourney

16 June 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

MTN Ghana has launched the 2023 edition of Ashantifest, announcing mouthwatering prizes for this year's edition.

Mr Charles Osei Akoto, Technical Head of the Northern Business District of the company said winners would receive a handsome cash reward of GhȻ20,000, followed by a GhȻ10,000 and GhȻ5,000 prizes for the first and second runners-up respectively.

That would be in addition to a GhȻ3,000 participation fee for the 16 community teams expected to take part in the community football gala that was introduced in 2021.

According to Mr Akoto, MTN has lined up promotional activities for customers in the host region of Ashanti which is expected to last for three months.

Mr Akoto said the finals of the competition would be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on June 18 with other activities lined up as part of it including courtesy calls on the Ashanti Regional Minister and the Mayor of Kumasi, a community forum at Asante Mampong would update the media on the current state of the MTN's business and a small and medium enterprise fair.

He urged the respective teams to be competitive and disciplined to make the event a success.

The competition would attract teams from Asafo, Amakom, Bantama, South Suntreso, Abuakwa, Santasi, Ahodwo, Atonso, Ahinsan, Tech, Ayigya, Aboabo, Asawasi, Oforikrom, Asokore Mampong, Krofrom, Suame, Tafo, Abrepo, Bremang, Bohyen, Mamponteng, Kronum, Magazine and Afrancho communities.

