Ghana: Captain Afadzi Retires From Takoradi Port

Takoradi — A pull-out ceremony was held on Friday at Kampil yardfor the out-going Director of the Takoradi Port, Captain Ebenezer KojoAfadzi.

The colourful ceremony attracted management and staff from both Takoradi and Tema ports, security agencies and other organisations.

Captain Afadzi started his career as a Navigation Officer on Merchant Ocean going vessel in 1990, and joined the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) in July 1999, as a Pilot Trainee and passed out in 2000 as a Pilot.

In 2002, he became a Senior Pilot and in 2005 a Chief Pilot. Captain Afadzi rose to the position of Harbour Master, and in 2015, he was appointed to the high office of the Director of Port, Takoradi.

Achievements under his tenure include completion of the automated Dry Bulk Terminal project, new Liquid Bulk Terminal project, ATS Container and Multipurpose Terminal projects and the GPHA Takoradi Hospital Children's ward and laboratory block projects.

There was also a sod- cutting for the ongoing construction of the Oil and Gas Terminal, Prime Meridian Dock Floating Dock and ultra-modern Hospital Diagnostic Centre projects.

In his remarks, Capt. Afadzi said there had been significant accomplishments and pleasant memories during his tenure.

He said in 2015, when he resumed duty, he had 820 staff, including managers and officers, together with contract staff of over 830, but presently, the Takoradi Port can boast of 1,070 staff, comprising 749 permanent staff and 321 contract staff.

He said that finances of the Port picked up, and it started making some profits due to the introduction of the oil and gas section and its related tariff initiated by his predecessor, Capt. James Owusu- Koranteng.

Capt. Afadzi added, "We are raking in some good profits not only from oil and gas, but from all operations."

He noted out that despite the profits, there were lots of debts to be paid due to the numerous expansion works at the Takoradi Port.

He thanked the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President, John Dramani Mahama, and others for the confidence reposed in him and the opportunity to have served the Takoradi Port as its Director of Port.

Captain Afadzi also appealed to heads of department, managers and staff of the port to support the new Director of Takoradi Port to succeed during his tenure.

The new Director of Takoradi Port, Peter Amoo-Bediako, commended the out-going Director of Port for the cordial working relationship he had had with management and staff over the years.

He also thanked President Akufo-Addo, management and staff for the trust in him to appoint him Director of the TakoradiPort.

"Always remember that your views and observations on how to serve a better way will continually be sought by management. I call on all to rally behind me for the growth and development of the port," Mr Amoo-Bediako added.