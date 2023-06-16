Ghana: Patricia Obo-Nai Honoured At Ghana CEO Summit

Patricia Obo-Nai, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, has been recognised for her exceptional leadership at the Ghana CEO Summit 2023.

The summit is a prestigious event that celebrates the achievements of CEOs and businesses across various sectors.

Patricia was presented with the Leadership Excellence Award in the Telecommunication Sector, a testament to her significant contributions to investment, job creation, and the remarkable growth and innovation of Vodafone Ghana.

The award also acknowledges her commitment to maintaining high standards of ethical practice and professionalism.

In response to her award, Patricia said, "It is a great honour. I am motivated to continue dedicating myself to the technological sector and inspiring others to strive for even greater achievements."

The Summit, under the theme 'Economic Sovereignty, Sustainable Corporate Governance, Digital Industrial Transformation: New Paths for Growth and Prosperity. A Private-Public Sector CEO Dialogue & Learning', brought together stakeholders to discuss strategies for restoring Ghana's economy and achieving sustainable economic sovereignty.

Patricia, who joined Vodafone Ghana as Chief Technology Officer in 2011, has held several leadership roles within the company. She was appointed CEO in April 2019, becoming the first Ghanaian to hold this position. Her leadership has been instrumental in driving Vodafone Ghana's growth and innovation.

In addition to the Leadership Excellence Award, Patricia has recently been recognised with two other prestigious awards: the Outstanding Woman in Telecommunications at the African Women Awards 2023, and the CEO of the Year at the Telecommunications Innovations and Excellence Awards in 2022.