Ghana: Mobile Tech On Cleanapp Ghana Project Unveiled At Nkonya

The Biakoye District Chief Executive (DCE), Ms Millicent Kabuki Carboo, has called on residents of the area to adopt sound environmental practices to ensure safe and clean communities at all times.

Ms Carboo said the agenda of the Assembly was to promote sound hygienic practices that would ensure that the people lead healthy lives to promote productivity, which she said is important for the development of the area.

The DCE made the call at the inauguration of Mobile Technology Pilot Project (MTPP) on CleanApp Ghana project at Nkonya-Nchumuru on Monday in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region, which was attended by key stakeholders, including traditional authorities.

Ms Carboo said the pilot project, when successful, would help the country to monitor progress on solid waste to achieve SDG3, which is aimed at ensuring healthy lives and promoting wellbeing, and SDG6 is aimed at ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

She commended the Ministries of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sanitation and Water Resources (SWR) for the collaboration with the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) for efforts being made to address challenges of solid waste management confronting the country.

"I am happy that with the introduction of technology, android phones can be used to improve solid waste management in the country", she stressed.

The Oti Regional Director of GSS, Mr Henry Soglo, explained that the platform would enable users to provide timely and accurate information with pictures to direct environmental health officers and Zoomlion personnel for quick collection and management of solid waste in the District.