Ghana: Mobile Tech On Cleanapp Ghana Project Unveiled At Nkonya

16 June 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Agbewode And Nkonya-Nchumuru

The Biakoye District Chief Executive (DCE), Ms Millicent Kabuki Carboo, has called on residents of the area to adopt sound environmental practices to ensure safe and clean communities at all times.

Ms Carboo said the agenda of the Assembly was to promote sound hygienic practices that would ensure that the people lead healthy lives to promote productivity, which she said is important for the development of the area.

The DCE made the call at the inauguration of Mobile Technology Pilot Project (MTPP) on CleanApp Ghana project at Nkonya-Nchumuru on Monday in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region, which was attended by key stakeholders, including traditional authorities.

Ms Carboo said the pilot project, when successful, would help the country to monitor progress on solid waste to achieve SDG3, which is aimed at ensuring healthy lives and promoting wellbeing, and SDG6 is aimed at ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

She commended the Ministries of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sanitation and Water Resources (SWR) for the collaboration with the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) for efforts being made to address challenges of solid waste management confronting the country.

"I am happy that with the introduction of technology, android phones can be used to improve solid waste management in the country", she stressed.

The Oti Regional Director of GSS, Mr Henry Soglo, explained that the platform would enable users to provide timely and accurate information with pictures to direct environmental health officers and Zoomlion personnel for quick collection and management of solid waste in the District.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.