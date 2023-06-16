Ghana: N/R Journalists Acquire Skills in Population Reporting

Tamale — A three-day training workshop on population management organised by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has ended in Tamale of the Northern Region.

At least 40 participants made up of journalists, staff of GSS and UNFPA drawn from the Northern sector of the country participated in the training workshop.

The main goal of the training was to equip media practitioners with relevant skills and knowledge on analysing population-related data and how to effectively apply such information in their reportage to engender policy formulation for national development.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, Northern Regional Statistician, Mr George Agbenyo, stressed the need for journalists to update their knowledge on analysing basic data and understanding issues about population.

According to him, journalists were at the forefront of reporting on issues in the communities, districts and regions, indicating that it was appropriate for them to know and understand the issues they report on.

Mr Agbenyo further explained that the growing demand for accurate and reliable information could not be contested, saying, such information go a long way in sharing public opinion as well as effecting change in the country.

He therefore, urged the participants to upgrade their knowledge on data gathering and issues about the population through the workshop to enhance and enrich their reportage.

The Northern Regional GJA Chairman, Mr Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, called on journalists to abide by the ethics of the profession in order to remain relevant at all times.

The participants were schooled on Ghana National Population policy and implications for Ghana population growth and population dynamics and population communication among others.