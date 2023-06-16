Ghana: GAF Sets Daring Target ...for African Armwrestling Championship

Members of Ghana's armwrestling national team, the Golden Arms, have been urged to train and condition themselves to emerge victorious in the upcoming Africa Armwrestling Championship to be hosted by Ghana.

Ghana is expected to host the rest of Africa on June 21-25 for the championship, and expected to bring together the best pullers on the continent.

The championship, the 12th edition, is being organised by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) with technical support from the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) and World Armwrestling Federation (WAF).

At a media workout on Saturday, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, the President of GAF, urged the pullers to concentrate on their preparation for the event to win a lot of the medals at stake.

"As host, we can judge the success of the competition by the number of medals we win at the championship. We have to make meaning of the 'host and win' mantra."

"I know such a target is not bigger than you because you have done that in previous competitions. The competitors are coming to Ghana, knowing the stuff you are made of and would come fully prepared. This is the reason why you must put up your best games," he told the pullers.

The Vice President of the GAF, Mr Kofi Addo-Agyekum, also urged the athletes to stay away from drugs and other related activities, and rather stay focused to stand a chance to win medals.

He informed the pullers that there would be an effective anti-doping office in place for the championship, adding that those that engage in any form of drug related activity would be exposed at the centre.

DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor, a member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) also encouraged the athletes to be serious with their preparations for the event.

She assured that the federation was doing its best to ensure they get the best of preparation for the showpiece and that the rest lied on the athletes to deliver.

Saturday's exercise brought together a section of the pullers, especially those at the lighter weights, engaging in exhibition matches and share their readiness with the media.